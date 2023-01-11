AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.05 million AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.88 changed hands at $0.1 or 2.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $932.86M. ASTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -192.42% off its 52-week high of $14.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.55, which suggests the last value was 27.25% up since then. When we look at AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

Analysts gave the AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASTS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Instantly ASTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.99 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 2.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.24%, with the 5-day performance at 9.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is 8.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASTS’s forecast low is $15.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -555.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -207.38% for it to hit the projected low.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AST SpaceMobile Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.61% over the past 6 months, a 54.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.39 million. 0 analysts are of the opinion that AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $7.26 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 162.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for AST SpaceMobile Inc. earnings to decrease by -40.50%.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 03.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.55% of AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares while 22.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.49%. There are 22.64% institutions holding the AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.49% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million ASTS shares worth $11.64 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.33% or 1.77 million shares worth $11.1 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Hennessy Focus Fund. With 1.67 million shares estimated at $10.49 million under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hennessy Focus Fund held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $9.01 million.