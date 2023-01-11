Are Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.52 million Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.01 changed hands at $0.87 or 8.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.06B. DO’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.36% off its 52-week high of $12.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.17, which suggests the last value was 53.04% up since then. When we look at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) trade information

Instantly DO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.07 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 8.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.87%, with the 5-day performance at 14.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) is 25.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.18 days.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. earnings to decrease by -135.10%.

DO Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.22% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares while 88.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.04%. There are 88.94% institutions holding the Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stock share, with Contrarius Investment Management Limited the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.88% of the shares, roughly 9.0 million DO shares worth $53.01 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.12% or 7.22 million shares worth $42.53 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were American High-Income Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.99 million shares estimated at $26.44 million under it, the former controlled 3.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 2.93 million shares worth around $17.27 million.