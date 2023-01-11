An Overview Of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG)

In the last trading session, 13.4 million Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $14.95 changed hands at $0.73 or 5.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.23B. PLUG’s last price was a discount, traded about -114.38% off its 52-week high of $32.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.49, which suggests the last value was 23.14% up since then. When we look at Plug Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.99 million.

Analysts gave the Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended PLUG as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Plug Power Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Instantly PLUG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.98 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 5.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.86%, with the 5-day performance at 22.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is 8.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLUG’s forecast low is $13.00 with $78.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -421.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Plug Power Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.04% over the past 6 months, a -35.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Plug Power Inc. will fall -21.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 70.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $249.78 million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Plug Power Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $320.39 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 97.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Plug Power Inc. earnings to increase by 51.00%.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.40% of Plug Power Inc. shares while 55.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.51%. There are 55.12% institutions holding the Plug Power Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.88% of the shares, roughly 57.18 million PLUG shares worth $947.44 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.69% or 50.29 million shares worth $833.32 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 17.04 million shares estimated at $282.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 13.31 million shares worth around $220.49 million.