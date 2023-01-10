Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session,, 0.56 million Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.38 changed hands at -$0.16 or -2.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $496.74M. ZYME’s current price is a discount, trading about -106.23% off its 52-week high of $15.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.11, which suggests the last value was 44.31% up since then. When we look at Zymeworks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Analysts gave the Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ZYME as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zymeworks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.7.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) trade information

Instantly ZYME was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.19 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -2.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.07%, with the 5-day performance at -4.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) is 1.89% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZYME’s forecast low is $8.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -184.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zymeworks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.45% over the past 6 months, a 128.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zymeworks Inc. will rise 455.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 661.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $214.33 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Zymeworks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $14.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.87 million and $1.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 978.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 637.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Zymeworks Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.00% per year.

ZYME Dividends

Zymeworks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.07% of Zymeworks Inc. shares while 100.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.96%. There are 100.59% institutions holding the Zymeworks Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.18% of the shares, roughly 5.79 million ZYME shares worth $42.9 million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.15% or 5.77 million shares worth $42.75 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 5.38 million shares estimated at $39.89 million under it, the former controlled 8.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $3.11 million.