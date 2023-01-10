Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session,, 0.49 million Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.60 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $127.01M. YJ’s current price is a discount, trading about -136.67% off its 52-week high of $1.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 8.33% up since then. When we look at Yunji Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 149.88K.

Analysts gave the Yunji Inc. (YJ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended YJ as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Yunji Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

With action -26.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.52%, with the 5-day performance at -26.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) is -26.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.28% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, YJ’s forecast low is $22.09 with $22.09 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3581.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3581.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 259.80% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Yunji Inc. earnings to increase by 189.60%.

YJ Dividends

Yunji Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 20.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.41% of Yunji Inc. shares while 20.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.31%. There are 20.41% institutions holding the Yunji Inc. stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.08% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million YJ shares worth $0.77 million.

Highlander Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.78% or 0.94 million shares worth $0.56 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. With 20622.0 shares estimated at $12379.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 2628.0 shares worth around $1577.0.