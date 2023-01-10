X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 0.99 million X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s per share price at $1.08 changed hands at -$0.09 or -7.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $121.76M. XFOR’s last price was a discount, traded about -123.15% off its 52-week high of $2.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 39.81% up since then. When we look at X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

Instantly XFOR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2100 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -7.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.76%, with the 5-day performance at 8.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) is 4.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.09 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XFOR’s forecast low is $3.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -548.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -177.78% for it to hit the projected low.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.42% over the past 6 months, a 64.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 60.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.80%. The 2023 estimates are for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -28.80%.

XFOR Dividends

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 20.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.01% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 37.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.21%. There are 37.82% institutions holding the X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.40% of the shares, roughly 3.02 million XFOR shares worth $2.91 million.

Tri Locum Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.53% or 1.74 million shares worth $1.68 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $0.39 million under it, the former controlled 0.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $0.25 million.