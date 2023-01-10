Why To Invest In LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ: LDHA) Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 3.38 million LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.13 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $290.95M. LDHA’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.67% off its 52-week high of $10.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.62, which suggests the last value was 5.03% up since then. When we look at LDH Growth Corp I’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 111.51K.

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) trade information

Instantly LDHA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.13 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.50%, with the 5-day performance at 0.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) is 1.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5300.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

LDHA Dividends

LDH Growth Corp I is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.03% of LDH Growth Corp I shares while 82.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.78%. There are 82.75% institutions holding the LDH Growth Corp I stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.22% of the shares, roughly 1.2 million LDHA shares worth $11.72 million.

Governors Lane LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.14% or 0.95 million shares worth $9.3 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. With 0.44 million shares estimated at $4.28 million under it, the former controlled 1.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $3.03 million.