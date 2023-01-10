Why To Invest In Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $0.94 changed hands at $0.12 or 14.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $67.84M. CDTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.34% off its 52-week high of $1.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 57.45% up since then. When we look at Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 300.87K.

Analysts gave the Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CDTX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) trade information

Instantly CDTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0200 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 14.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.29%, with the 5-day performance at 24.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) is 68.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.89 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cidara Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.79% over the past 6 months, a 64.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. will rise 148.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.67 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $6.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.08 million and $7.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 404.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 55.10%.

CDTX Dividends

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 10.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.67% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares while 40.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.93%. There are 40.57% institutions holding the Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.94% of the shares, roughly 6.86 million CDTX shares worth $3.35 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.98% or 4.82 million shares worth $2.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.8 million shares estimated at $0.88 million under it, the former controlled 2.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $0.27 million.