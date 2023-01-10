Why Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the latest trading session,, 1.19 million Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.03 changing hands around $0.19 or 1.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.10B. SBSW’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.57% off its 52-week high of $20.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.00, which suggests the last value was 33.5% up since then. When we look at Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Instantly SBSW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.18 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 1.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.07%, with the 5-day performance at 11.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) is 7.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.66 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sibanye Stillwater Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.34% over the past 6 months, a -31.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -24.70% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Sibanye Stillwater Limited earnings to increase by 7.00%.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 6.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.82. It is important to note, however, that the 6.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares while 8.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.17%. There are 8.17% institutions holding the Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock share, with Condire Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.78% of the shares, roughly 5.49 million SBSW shares worth $54.69 million.

AQR Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.67% or 4.71 million shares worth $46.95 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund. With 2.25 million shares estimated at $22.43 million under it, the former controlled 0.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund held about 0.30% of the shares, roughly 2.12 million shares worth around $21.1 million.