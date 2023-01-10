Why Should You Invest In VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY)?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $4.37 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $461.69M. EGY’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.69% off its 52-week high of $8.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.41, which suggests the last value was 21.97% up since then. When we look at VAALCO Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

With action -4.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.17%, with the 5-day performance at -4.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) is -11.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VAALCO Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.50% over the past 6 months, a -40.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 41.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 89.20% up from the last financial year.

0 analysts are of the opinion that VAALCO Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $110.98 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 129.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.20%. The 2023 estimates are for VAALCO Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 267.00%.

EGY Dividends

VAALCO Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 13. The 2.97% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 2.97% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.29% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares while 34.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.87%. There are 34.07% institutions holding the VAALCO Energy Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.98% of the shares, roughly 4.12 million EGY shares worth $28.6 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.50% or 3.84 million shares worth $26.65 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.61 million shares estimated at $11.16 million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $5.43 million.