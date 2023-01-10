Why LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 4.64 million LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.42. With the company’s per share price at $2.73 changed hands at $0.33 or 13.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $482.42M. LX’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.15% off its 52-week high of $3.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the last value was 53.85% up since then. When we look at LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 715.06K.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

Instantly LX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 43.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.11 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 13.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.68%, with the 5-day performance at 43.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) is 52.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.16 days.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.98% over the past 6 months, a -60.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -25.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.20% down from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.79 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 284.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 59.30%. The 2023 estimates are for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. earnings to increase by 288.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.36% per year.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 17.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.19% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares while 23.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.98%. There are 23.94% institutions holding the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Man Group PLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.17% of the shares, roughly 5.71 million LX shares worth $12.74 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.28% or 4.5 million shares worth $10.03 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1.86 million shares estimated at $3.5 million under it, the former controlled 1.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $3.22 million.