When Will Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $3.06 changed hands at $0.1 or 3.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $594.53M. GOL’s last price was a discount, traded about -159.48% off its 52-week high of $7.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.32, which suggests the last value was 24.18% up since then. When we look at Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Analysts gave the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended GOL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) trade information

Instantly GOL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.07 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 3.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.61%, with the 5-day performance at 14.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is -1.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GOL’s forecast low is $1.97 with $11.71 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -282.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.07% over the past 6 months, a 56.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. will rise 97.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -105.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 108.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $898.09 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $839.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $523.26 million and $617.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 71.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -57.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. earnings to decrease by -13.70%.

GOL Dividends

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares while 9.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.41%. There are 9.41% institutions holding the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock share, with U.S. Global Investors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.65% of the shares, roughly 2.78 million GOL shares worth $9.48 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.59% or 2.67 million shares worth $9.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2.78 million shares estimated at $9.48 million under it, the former controlled 1.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $2.21 million.