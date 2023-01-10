What Is The Performance Outlook For Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session,, 0.99 million Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.26 changing hands around $1.8 or 7.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.27B. URBN’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.96% off its 52-week high of $30.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.81, which suggests the last value was 34.67% up since then. When we look at Urban Outfitters Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

Analysts gave the Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended URBN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.37.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) trade information

Instantly URBN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.64 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 7.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.75%, with the 5-day performance at 6.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is -12.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, URBN’s forecast low is $22.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Urban Outfitters Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.50% over the past 6 months, a -44.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -17.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Urban Outfitters Inc. will fall -9.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.36 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Urban Outfitters Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.33 billion and $1.05 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings to decrease by -43.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.18% per year.

URBN Dividends

Urban Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.45% of Urban Outfitters Inc. shares while 80.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 122.76%. There are 80.47% institutions holding the Urban Outfitters Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.14% of the shares, roughly 11.19 million URBN shares worth $303.65 million.

Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.81% or 9.04 million shares worth $245.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund. With 4.54 million shares estimated at $123.18 million under it, the former controlled 4.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $56.87 million.