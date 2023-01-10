Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) Shares Are Up 12.91% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 2.78 million Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $32.98 changed hands at $5.52 or 20.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.33B. VRDN’s last price was a premium, traded about 9.07% off its 52-week high of $29.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.47, which suggests the last value was 71.29% up since then. When we look at Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 547.50K.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) trade information

Instantly VRDN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.17 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 20.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.91%, with the 5-day performance at 12.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) is 27.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.9 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 167.04% over the past 6 months, a 46.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. will rise 24.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -67.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $260k. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $280k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $208k and $214k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 78.60%.

VRDN Dividends

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 13.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.42% of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. shares while 71.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.03%. There are 71.99% institutions holding the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with VR Adviser, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.64% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million VRDN shares worth $21.44 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.37% or 1.74 million shares worth $20.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 0.78 million shares estimated at $9.05 million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $12.86 million.