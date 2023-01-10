Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session,, 0.86 million Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.19 changed hands at -$0.63 or -4.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.36B. VRT’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.18% off its 52-week high of $24.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.76, which suggests the last value was 45.31% up since then. When we look at Vertiv Holdings Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.86 million.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Instantly VRT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.10 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -4.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.49%, with the 5-day performance at 8.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is 8.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.53% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VRT’s forecast low is $10.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vertiv Holdings Co share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 70.74% over the past 6 months, a -25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vertiv Holdings Co will rise 725.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 312.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.68 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Vertiv Holdings Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.31 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.41 billion and $1.16 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 142.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Vertiv Holdings Co earnings to increase by 131.20%.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27. The 0.07% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.07% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.22% of Vertiv Holdings Co shares while 95.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.96%. There are 95.73% institutions holding the Vertiv Holdings Co stock share, with Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.07% of the shares, roughly 37.96 million VRT shares worth $311.99 million.

Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.72% or 32.88 million shares worth $270.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. With 8.86 million shares estimated at $72.79 million under it, the former controlled 2.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held about 2.03% of the shares, roughly 7.65 million shares worth around $62.88 million.