Versus Systems Inc. Stock Forecast 2023: Versus Systems Inc. Is Weak With -347.54% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $0.61 changed hands at $0.09 or 16.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.28M. VS’s last price was a discount, traded about -6047.54% off its 52-week high of $37.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 37.7% up since then. When we look at Versus Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 493.94K.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

Instantly VS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6227 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 16.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.78%, with the 5-day performance at 24.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) is -23.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VS’s forecast low is $2.73 with $2.73 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -347.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -347.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Versus Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -91.41% over the past 6 months, a 53.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Versus Systems Inc. will fall -333.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 151.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $570k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Versus Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $710k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 86.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Versus Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -79.90%.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.77% of Versus Systems Inc. shares while 14.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.04%. There are 14.87% institutions holding the Versus Systems Inc. stock share, with Wasatch Advisors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 16.05% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million VS shares worth $0.72 million.

Verition Fund Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.77% or 0.19 million shares worth $79312.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Wasatch Microcap Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 1.71 million shares estimated at $0.72 million under it, the former controlled 16.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 18105.0 shares worth around $7658.0.