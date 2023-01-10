Vericel Corporation Stock Forecast 2023: Vericel Corporation Is Weak With -65.98% Downside

In the latest trading session,, 0.43 million Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.51 changing hands around $2.66 or 11.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.15B. VCEL’s current price is a discount, trading about -65.86% off its 52-week high of $43.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.30, which suggests the last value was 34.74% up since then. When we look at Vericel Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 470.07K.

Analysts gave the Vericel Corporation (VCEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VCEL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vericel Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) trade information

Instantly VCEL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 27.83 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 11.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.45%, with the 5-day performance at -9.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) is 3.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VCEL’s forecast low is $25.00 with $44.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vericel Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.04% over the past 6 months, a -181.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vericel Corporation will rise 9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 166.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.99 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Vericel Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $65.32 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Vericel Corporation earnings to decrease by -365.40%.

VCEL Dividends

Vericel Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.71% of Vericel Corporation shares while 113.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 114.25%. There are 113.44% institutions holding the Vericel Corporation stock share, with Brown Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 15.57% of the shares, roughly 7.35 million VCEL shares worth $185.02 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.02% or 7.09 million shares worth $178.47 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 3.88 million shares estimated at $97.82 million under it, the former controlled 8.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 7.29% of the shares, roughly 3.44 million shares worth around $79.82 million.