Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Is Worth A Shot If Youâ€™re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 2.27 million Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.81. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $0.97 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $126.22M. VXRTâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -555.67% off its 52-week high of $6.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 24.74% up since then. When we look at Vaxart Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.62 million.

Analysts gave the Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VXRT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vaxart Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Instantly VXRT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1000 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -0.88% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.50%, with the 5-day performance at 0.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) is -11.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VXRTâ€™s forecast low is $1.50 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -930.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -54.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vaxart Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -77.22% over the past 6 months, a -44.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vaxart Inc. will fall -35.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -35.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $670k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vaxart Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.4 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $74k and $85k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 805.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2,723.50%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Vaxart Inc. earnings to decrease by -59.00%.

VXRT Dividends

Vaxart Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.89% of Vaxart Inc. shares while 39.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.80%. There are 39.45% institutions holding the Vaxart Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.72% of the shares, roughly 14.07 million VXRT shares worth $13.59 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.94% or 9.11 million shares worth $8.8 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 13.81 million shares estimated at $13.34 million under it, the former controlled 10.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.06% of the shares, roughly 4.02 million shares worth around $3.88 million.