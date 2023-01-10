Valens Semiconductor Ltd. Is Forecast To Drop -140.74% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 1.45 million Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.40 changed hands at $0.4 or 8.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $512.24M. VLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.26% off its 52-week high of $7.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.71, which suggests the last value was 49.81% up since then. When we look at Valens Semiconductor Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 250.70K.

Analysts gave the Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VLN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Valens Semiconductor Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) trade information

Instantly VLN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.55 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 8.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.56%, with the 5-day performance at 0.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) is 9.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VLN’s forecast low is $6.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -140.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Valens Semiconductor Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.02% over the past 6 months, a 62.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will rise 57.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.65 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Valens Semiconductor Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $22.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.07 million and $20.74 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Valens Semiconductor Ltd. earnings to decrease by -47.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

VLN Dividends

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.35% of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. shares while 48.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.34%. There are 48.72% institutions holding the Valens Semiconductor Ltd. stock share, with Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 16.32% of the shares, roughly 16.01 million VLN shares worth $55.73 million.

Linse Capital Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.40% or 11.19 million shares worth $38.94 million as of Jun 29, 2022.