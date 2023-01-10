ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.25 million ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.87. With the company’s per share price at $2.21 changed hands at $0.06 or 2.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.88M. TBLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -2479.19% off its 52-week high of $57.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.34, which suggests the last value was 39.37% up since then. When we look at ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Analysts gave the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TBLT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

Instantly TBLT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.35 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 2.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.56%, with the 5-day performance at -5.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) is 4.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TBLT’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -171.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -171.49% for it to hit the projected low.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.01% over the past 6 months, a 87.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.10% up from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.28 million and $13 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.40%. The 2023 estimates are for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. earnings to increase by 45.40%.

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 17.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.08% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares while 2.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.71%. There are 2.63% institutions holding the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.65% of the shares, roughly 79826.0 TBLT shares worth $0.18 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.50% or 61390.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series. With 8301.0 shares estimated at $18511.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 8001.0 shares worth around $56727.0.