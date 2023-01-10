TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the latest trading session,, 0.98 million TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.32 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.25B. FTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.17% off its 52-week high of $13.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.47, which suggests the last value was 55.6% up since then. When we look at TechnipFMC plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.54 million.

Analysts gave the TechnipFMC plc (FTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FTI as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TechnipFMC plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Instantly FTI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.95 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -0.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.56%, with the 5-day performance at 1.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is 8.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.42 days.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TechnipFMC plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 100.65% over the past 6 months, a 125.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.20%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.36 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that TechnipFMC plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.73 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.80%. The 2023 estimates are for TechnipFMC plc earnings to increase by 102.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.90% per year.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.31% of TechnipFMC plc shares while 100.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.31%. There are 100.97% institutions holding the TechnipFMC plc stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.32% of the shares, roughly 64.76 million FTI shares worth $435.85 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.00% or 45.22 million shares worth $304.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. With 30.19 million shares estimated at $203.17 million under it, the former controlled 6.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 13.18 million shares worth around $88.71 million.