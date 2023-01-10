TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 1.1 million TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s per share price at $1.17 changed hands at -$0.07 or -5.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $61.52M. GLG’s last price was a discount, traded about -87.18% off its 52-week high of $2.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 35.04% up since then. When we look at TD Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 234.36K.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Instantly GLG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -5.65% to the stock’s daily price. However, in the 30-day time frame, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is -3.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.66 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.30%. The 2023 estimates are for TD Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 81.30%.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 04.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.89% of TD Holdings Inc. shares while 0.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.70%. There are 0.46% institutions holding the TD Holdings Inc. stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.03% of the shares, roughly 70013.0 GLG shares worth $88181.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 94560.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022.