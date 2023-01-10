Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Ebang International Holdings Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.22 changed hands at $1.8 or 40.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.34M. EBON’s last price was a discount, traded about -806.75% off its 52-week high of $56.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.52, which suggests the last value was 59.49% up since then. When we look at Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 60700.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.92K.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

Instantly EBON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 113.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.88 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 40.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 113.75%, with the 5-day performance at 113.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) is 26.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.99 days.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Ebang International Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 111.00%.

EBON Dividends

Ebang International Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 01.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares while 12.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.77%. There are 12.76% institutions holding the Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.34% of the shares, roughly 1.89 million EBON shares worth $0.76 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.61% or 0.86 million shares worth $0.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. With 2.34 million shares estimated at $0.96 million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $70724.0.