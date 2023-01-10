Stock Performance And Forecast For Revance Therapeutics Inc.

In the last trading session, 11.65 million Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s per share price at $30.42 changed hands at $10.71 or 54.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.38B. RVNC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.74% off its 52-week high of $30.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.27, which suggests the last value was 62.95% up since then. When we look at Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Analysts gave the Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RVNC as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) trade information

Instantly RVNC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 64.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 30.60 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 54.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.79%, with the 5-day performance at 64.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) is 42.35% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RVNC’s forecast low is $19.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -113.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Revance Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 100.66% over the past 6 months, a -5.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Revance Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 14.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.60% per year.

RVNC Dividends

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s Major holders