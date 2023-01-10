Stock Performance And Forecast For Albertsons Companies Inc.

In the latest trading session,, 1.18 million Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.15 changing hands around $0.23 or 1.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.22B. ACI’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.89% off its 52-week high of $28.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.28, which suggests the last value was 13.57% up since then. When we look at Albertsons Companies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.62 million.

Analysts gave the Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended ACI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.65.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) trade information

Instantly ACI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.28 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 1.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.87%, with the 5-day performance at 0.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) is -2.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.49% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ACI’s forecast low is $21.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -74.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Albertsons Companies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.70% over the past 6 months, a -1.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Albertsons Companies Inc. will fall -17.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.48 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Albertsons Companies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023 will be $17.87 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Albertsons Companies Inc. earnings to increase by 83.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

ACI Dividends

Albertsons Companies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 18. The 2.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 2.29% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.94% of Albertsons Companies Inc. shares while 73.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.56%. There are 73.63% institutions holding the Albertsons Companies Inc. stock share, with Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 28.37% of the shares, roughly 151.82 million ACI shares worth $4.06 billion.

Lubert-Adler Management Compnay, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.86% or 58.13 million shares worth $1.55 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF. With 3.9 million shares estimated at $104.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 2.96 million shares worth around $79.52 million.