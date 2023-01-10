Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Shares Are Up 13.56% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s per share price at $3.35 changed hands at $0.23 or 7.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $704.57M. SLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -177.01% off its 52-week high of $9.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.83, which suggests the last value was 15.52% up since then. When we look at Standard Lithium Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 811.08K.

Analysts gave the Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SLI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Instantly SLI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.52 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 7.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.56%, with the 5-day performance at 13.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) is -14.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SLI’s forecast low is $13.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -377.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -288.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Standard Lithium Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.05% over the past 6 months, a 25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Standard Lithium Ltd. earnings to decrease by -17.00%.

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.21% of Standard Lithium Ltd. shares while 20.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.05%. There are 20.90% institutions holding the Standard Lithium Ltd. stock share, with Koch Industries, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.09% of the shares, roughly 13.48 million SLI shares worth $57.16 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.55% or 4.25 million shares worth $18.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. With 3.0 million shares estimated at $12.99 million under it, the former controlled 1.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $12.01 million.