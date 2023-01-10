SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.74 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $535.56M. SMRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -254.38% off its 52-week high of $9.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.03, which suggests the last value was 25.91% up since then. When we look at SmartRent Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Analysts gave the SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SMRT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SmartRent Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

Instantly SMRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.78 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 0.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.76%, with the 5-day performance at 12.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) is 12.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.43 days.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SmartRent Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.56% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SmartRent Inc. will rise 64.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $43.75 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that SmartRent Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $46.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34.91 million and $34.67 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for SmartRent Inc. earnings to increase by 50.00%.

SMRT Dividends

SmartRent Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.83% of SmartRent Inc. shares while 36.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.28%. There are 36.69% institutions holding the SmartRent Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.99% of the shares, roughly 21.72 million SMRT shares worth $98.19 million.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.47% or 16.74 million shares worth $75.67 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.23 million shares estimated at $57.91 million under it, the former controlled 5.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.45% of the shares, roughly 2.87 million shares worth around $12.99 million.