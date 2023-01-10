Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session,, 1.35 million Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.37 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $368.80M. EM’s current price is a discount, trading about -66.42% off its 52-week high of $2.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was 56.2% up since then. When we look at Smart Share Global Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 46.86K.

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) trade information

Instantly EM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 22.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5100 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -1.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.80%, with the 5-day performance at 22.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) is 38.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 63830.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.21 days.

Smart Share Global Limited (EM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Smart Share Global Limited will fall -400.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $114.5 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Smart Share Global Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $124.25 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Smart Share Global Limited earnings to decrease by -94.30%.

EM Dividends

Smart Share Global Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 12.

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.17% of Smart Share Global Limited shares while 8.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.11%. There are 8.64% institutions holding the Smart Share Global Limited stock share, with Carlyle Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.12% of the shares, roughly 4.81 million EM shares worth $5.34 million.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.99% or 4.5 million shares worth $5.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund. With 0.73 million shares estimated at $0.68 million under it, the former controlled 0.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $0.32 million.