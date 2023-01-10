Should You Invest In Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) In 2023?

In the latest trading session,, 10.39 million Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.32 changing hands around $0.22 or 20.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.73M. SIDU’s current price is a discount, trading about -843.18% off its 52-week high of $12.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 29.55% up since then. When we look at Sidus Space Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 141.88K.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Instantly SIDU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 20.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.46%, with the 5-day performance at 0.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) is -29.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.83 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sidus Space Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.90% over the past 6 months, a -67.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sidus Space Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.85 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Sidus Space Inc. earnings to decrease by -137.30%.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Sidus Space Inc. shares while 5.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.32%. There are 5.32% institutions holding the Sidus Space Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.88% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million SIDU shares worth $0.49 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.69% or 54992.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.44 million under it, the former controlled 1.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 18738.0 shares worth around $61835.0.