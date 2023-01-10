Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session,, 1.27 million Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.75 changed hands at -$2.41 or -26.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $573.60M. RYAM’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.78% off its 52-week high of $9.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.43, which suggests the last value was 64.0% up since then. When we look at Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 426.71K.

Analysts gave the Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RYAM as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) trade information

Instantly RYAM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.84 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -26.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.58%, with the 5-day performance at -4.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) is 11.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.15, meaning bulls need a downside of -31.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RYAM’s forecast low is $2.30 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 65.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 239.26% over the past 6 months, a 82.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will rise 147.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 124.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $420.42 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $414.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $383.87 million and $374 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.90%.

RYAM Dividends

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.26% of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares while 79.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.89%. There are 79.36% institutions holding the Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 15.70% of the shares, roughly 10.05 million RYAM shares worth $26.32 million.

Condire Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.71% or 6.21 million shares worth $16.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.81 million shares estimated at $15.14 million under it, the former controlled 7.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $4.67 million.