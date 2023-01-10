ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.76 million ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.23. With the company’s per share price at $3.25 changed hands at -$0.32 or -8.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $223.05M. PRQR’s last price was a discount, traded about -129.23% off its 52-week high of $7.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 83.69% up since then. When we look at ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

Instantly PRQR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.78 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -8.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.16%, with the 5-day performance at -12.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is 124.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 302.53% over the past 6 months, a 14.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. will rise 16.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 32.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $850k. 6 analysts are of the opinion that ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $850k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 77.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.50%. The 2023 estimates are for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. earnings to decrease by -3.20%.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.77% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares while 43.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.28%. There are 43.60% institutions holding the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock share, with Privium Fund Management B.V. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.50% of the shares, roughly 5.34 million PRQR shares worth $4.16 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.63% or 3.3 million shares worth $2.57 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 0.62 million shares estimated at $0.48 million under it, the former controlled 0.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.34 million.