Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) Disappoints Wall Street With 27.81% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session,, 36.4 million Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.38 changing hands around $0.52 or 27.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $206.46M. PRE’s current price is a discount, trading about -267.65% off its 52-week high of $8.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.24, which suggests the last value was 47.9% up since then. When we look at Prenetics Global Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 52120.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 68.25K.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) trade information

Instantly PRE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.2299 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 27.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.00%, with the 5-day performance at -7.00% in the red. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.39% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PRE’s forecast low is $8.10 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -530.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -240.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $66.58 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Prenetics Global Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $54.97 million.

PRE Dividends

Prenetics Global Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.38% of Prenetics Global Limited shares while 9.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.54%. There are 9.29% institutions holding the Prenetics Global Limited stock share, with Aspex Management (HK) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.91% of the shares, roughly 5.19 million PRE shares worth $12.67 million.

Dymon Asia Capital (Singapore) Pte. Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.53 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were ETF Series Solutions-Loncar China Biopharma ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 16218.0 shares estimated at $39571.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 2516.0 shares worth around $6139.0.