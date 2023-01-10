Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session,, 3.56 million Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.68 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.27B. PAYA’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.41% off its 52-week high of $9.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.51, which suggests the last value was 53.41% up since then. When we look at Paya Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Analysts gave the Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended PAYA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Paya Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) trade information

Instantly PAYA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.72 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.13%, with the 5-day performance at 23.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) is 13.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PAYA’s forecast low is $9.75 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Paya Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 50.23% over the past 6 months, a 15.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Paya Holdings Inc. will rise 11.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.86 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Paya Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $72.28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $67.1 million and $66 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Paya Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 18.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.71% per year.

PAYA Dividends

Paya Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.58% of Paya Holdings Inc. shares while 98.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.86%. There are 98.29% institutions holding the Paya Holdings Inc. stock share, with GTCR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 34.21% of the shares, roughly 45.23 million PAYA shares worth $438.09 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.33% or 9.69 million shares worth $93.89 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.16 million shares estimated at $59.68 million under it, the former controlled 4.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 2.34 million shares worth around $22.62 million.