NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 0.86 million NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $82.46 changing hands around $2.94 or 3.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $52.58B. NTES’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.91% off its 52-week high of $108.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $53.09, which suggests the last value was 35.62% up since then. When we look at NetEase Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Analysts gave the NetEase Inc. (NTES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NTES as a Hold, 36 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NetEase Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

Instantly NTES is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 83.21 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 3.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.49%, with the 5-day performance at 9.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is 16.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $710.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NTES’s forecast low is $413.16 with $983.63 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1092.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -401.04% for it to hit the projected low.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NetEase Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.29% over the past 6 months, a 36.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.70% up from the last financial year.

0 analysts are of the opinion that NetEase Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.48 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.70%. The 2023 estimates are for NetEase Inc. earnings to increase by 39.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.34% per year.

NTES Dividends

NetEase Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27. The 1.91% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.52. It is important to note, however, that the 1.91% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.35% of NetEase Inc. shares while 17.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.42%. There are 17.19% institutions holding the NetEase Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.24% of the shares, roughly 14.7 million NTES shares worth $1.37 billion.

Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.27% or 8.34 million shares worth $778.96 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. With 11.2 million shares estimated at $1.04 billion under it, the former controlled 1.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 4.86 million shares worth around $367.67 million.