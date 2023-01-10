Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 0.09% Incline

In the latest trading session,, 0.88 million Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.93 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.60B. MYOV’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.33% off its 52-week high of $27.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.67, which suggests the last value was 71.52% up since then. When we look at Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) trade information

Instantly MYOV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 26.98 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 0.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.19%, with the 5-day performance at -0.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.66 days.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Myovant Sciences Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 118.60% over the past 6 months, a 18.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Myovant Sciences Ltd. will rise 30.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 81.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $102.36 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $105.76 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 83.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Myovant Sciences Ltd. earnings to increase by 21.80%.

MYOV Dividends

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 24 and January 30.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.37% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares while 32.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.06%. There are 32.89% institutions holding the Myovant Sciences Ltd. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.69% of the shares, roughly 6.42 million MYOV shares worth $79.76 million.

Bellevue Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.17% or 5.92 million shares worth $73.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. With 1.76 million shares estimated at $31.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $17.67 million.