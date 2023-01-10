loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.0 million loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.13 changed hands at $0.07 or 3.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $633.93M. LDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -158.69% off its 52-week high of $5.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 41.31% up since then. When we look at loanDepot Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 472.17K.

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) trade information

Instantly LDI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.17 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 3.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.09%, with the 5-day performance at 29.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) is 37.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.41 days.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the loanDepot Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 45.89% over the past 6 months, a -180.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -10.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for loanDepot Inc. will fall -158.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -233.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -65.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $243.04 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that loanDepot Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $243.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $881.66 million and $723.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -72.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -66.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.00%. The 2023 estimates are for loanDepot Inc. earnings to decrease by -182.00%.

LDI Dividends

loanDepot Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 30 and February 03. The 15.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 15.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

