Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV): Todayâ€™s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session,, 2.59 million Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.26. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $71.41 changed hands at -$0.85 or -1.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.52B. LYVâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -77.55% off its 52-week high of $126.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $65.05, which suggests the last value was 8.91% up since then. When we look at Live Nation Entertainment Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Analysts gave the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LYV as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.03.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) trade information

Instantly LYV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 73.63 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -1.18% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.61%, with the 5-day performance at 3.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is 1.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LYVâ€™s forecast low is $70.00 with $120.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -68.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -12.08% over the past 6 months, a 117.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. will rise 442.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 136.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.1 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Live Nation Entertainment Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.5 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.7 billion and $2.7 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 88.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.70%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -67.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. earnings to increase by 62.00%.

LYV Dividends

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.64% of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares while 72.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.62%. There are 72.48% institutions holding the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.92% of the shares, roughly 15.91 million LYV shares worth $1.31 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.62% or 12.92 million shares worth $1.07 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.93 million shares estimated at $463.74 million under it, the former controlled 2.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.90% of the shares, roughly 4.37 million shares worth around $360.72 million.