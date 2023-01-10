Let’s Jump Into The EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.47 million EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.71 changed hands at -$0.12 or -4.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.28B. EQRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -183.76% off its 52-week high of $7.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.87, which suggests the last value was 31.0% up since then. When we look at EQRx Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.

Analysts gave the EQRx Inc. (EQRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended EQRX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. EQRx Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

Instantly EQRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.97 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -4.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.16%, with the 5-day performance at 10.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) is -14.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.99 days.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EQRx Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.31% over the past 6 months, a -70.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for EQRx Inc. earnings to increase by 58.40%.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.52% of EQRx Inc. shares while 79.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.53%. There are 79.86% institutions holding the EQRx Inc. stock share, with Alphabet Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.74% of the shares, roughly 47.55 million EQRX shares worth $128.87 million.

Softbank Group Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.84% or 43.18 million shares worth $117.01 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.66 million shares estimated at $20.76 million under it, the former controlled 1.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.51% of the shares, roughly 7.38 million shares worth around $19.99 million.