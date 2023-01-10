Let’s Jump Into The BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session,, 3.03 million BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.91 changed hands at -$3.81 or -49.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $366.24M. BCAB’s current price is a discount, trading about -321.74% off its 52-week high of $16.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.01, which suggests the last value was 48.59% up since then. When we look at BioAtla Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 566.21K.

Analysts gave the BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BCAB as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BioAtla Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.7.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

Instantly BCAB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.69 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -49.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.42%, with the 5-day performance at -6.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) is -20.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BCAB’s forecast low is $8.00 with $68.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1639.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -104.6% for it to hit the projected low.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioAtla Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 98.46% over the past 6 months, a -6.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioAtla Inc. will fall -12.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 500.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.5 million.

The 2023 estimates are for BioAtla Inc. earnings to decrease by -147.10%.

BCAB Dividends

BioAtla Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.86% of BioAtla Inc. shares while 58.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.84%. There are 58.24% institutions holding the BioAtla Inc. stock share, with Soleus Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.34% of the shares, roughly 3.4 million BCAB shares worth $14.23 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.99% or 2.18 million shares worth $9.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. With 0.95 million shares estimated at $3.96 million under it, the former controlled 2.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund held about 2.18% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $3.33 million.