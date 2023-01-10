Let’s Dive Into The Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session,, 1.2 million Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.24 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.31B. ATCO’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.5% off its 52-week high of $16.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.12, which suggests the last value was 33.6% up since then. When we look at Atlas Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Analysts gave the Atlas Corp. (ATCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ATCO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atlas Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.4.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) trade information

Instantly ATCO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. The drop to weekly highs of 15.37 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -0.62% to the stock’s daily price. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.98 days.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atlas Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 48.07% over the past 6 months, a -4.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -14.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atlas Corp. will fall -28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $430.52 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Atlas Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $432.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $404.3 million and $428.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Atlas Corp. earnings to increase by 151.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.00% per year.

ATCO Dividends

Atlas Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 20. The 3.26% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 3.26% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.34% of Atlas Corp. shares while 61.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.27%. There are 61.43% institutions holding the Atlas Corp. stock share, with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 50.49% of the shares, roughly 125.08 million ATCO shares worth $1.34 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.65% or 11.53 million shares worth $123.47 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. With 8.77 million shares estimated at $93.89 million under it, the former controlled 3.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $18.79 million.