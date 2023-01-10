Kronos Bio Inc.’s (NASDAQ: KRON) Stock Could Appreciate By -657.58%

In the last trading session, 1.64 million Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.98 changed hands at $0.26 or 15.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $110.05M. KRON’s last price was a discount, traded about -570.71% off its 52-week high of $13.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the last value was 31.82% up since then. When we look at Kronos Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 198.17K.

Analysts gave the Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KRON as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kronos Bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) trade information

Instantly KRON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1900 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 15.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.22%, with the 5-day performance at 22.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) is 13.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 23.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KRON’s forecast low is $7.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -657.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -253.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kronos Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.17% over the past 6 months, a 10.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kronos Bio Inc. will fall -6.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.40% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Kronos Bio Inc. earnings to decrease by -68.70%.

KRON Dividends

Kronos Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.53% of Kronos Bio Inc. shares while 62.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.50%. There are 62.92% institutions holding the Kronos Bio Inc. stock share, with Omega Fund Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.73% of the shares, roughly 3.82 million KRON shares worth $13.9 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.18% or 3.51 million shares worth $12.76 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.51 million shares estimated at $5.5 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $3.73 million.