JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 1.87 million JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.62 changing hands around $0.16 or 10.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.93M. JAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -208.64% off its 52-week high of $5.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.31, which suggests the last value was 19.14% up since then. When we look at JanOne Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 76950.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.76K.

Analysts gave the JanOne Inc. (JAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended JAN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. JanOne Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

Instantly JAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7501 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 10.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.57%, with the 5-day performance at 6.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) is -22.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8640.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JAN’s forecast low is $20.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1134.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1134.57% for it to hit the projected low.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.11%. The 2023 estimates are for JanOne Inc. earnings to decrease by -38.40%.

JAN Dividends

JanOne Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 15.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.90% of JanOne Inc. shares while 3.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.99%. There are 3.36% institutions holding the JanOne Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.25% of the shares, roughly 39400.0 JAN shares worth $62606.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.12% or 35200.0 shares worth $55932.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 39400.0 shares estimated at $62606.0 under it, the former controlled 1.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 13104.0 shares worth around $20822.0.