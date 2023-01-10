Is Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 29.19 million Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.99. With the company’s per share price at $1.25 changed hands at -$0.05 or -3.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $271.54M. OCGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -271.2% off its 52-week high of $4.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.09, which suggests the last value was 12.8% up since then. When we look at Ocugen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.46 million.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Instantly OCGN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5500 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -3.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.85%, with the 5-day performance at -3.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) is -9.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.61 days.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ocugen Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.36% over the past 6 months, a -30.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ocugen Inc. will fall -42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.20% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.6 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Ocugen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 65.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Ocugen Inc. earnings to increase by 2.30%.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 27.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.56% of Ocugen Inc. shares while 37.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.47%. There are 37.87% institutions holding the Ocugen Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.88% of the shares, roughly 26.01 million OCGN shares worth $32.51 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.19% or 13.55 million shares worth $16.94 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 25.32 million shares estimated at $31.65 million under it, the former controlled 11.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.97% of the shares, roughly 6.5 million shares worth around $8.13 million.