Is LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 1.41 million LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.59 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.84B. LXP’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.03% off its 52-week high of $16.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.81, which suggests the last value was 16.81% up since then. When we look at LXP Industrial Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) trade information

Instantly LXP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.72 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -0.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.99%, with the 5-day performance at 5.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) is 0.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.13 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LXP Industrial Trust share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.76% over the past 6 months, a -14.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LXP Industrial Trust will fall -101.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $77.67 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $78.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $85.37 million and $78.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.40%. The 2023 estimates are for LXP Industrial Trust earnings to increase by 98.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

LXP Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27. The 4.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 4.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.17% of LXP Industrial Trust shares while 100.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.06%. There are 100.82% institutions holding the LXP Industrial Trust stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 18.48% of the shares, roughly 50.95 million LXP shares worth $541.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.56% or 45.65 million shares worth $485.01 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 20.99 million shares estimated at $223.02 million under it, the former controlled 7.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.71% of the shares, roughly 12.99 million shares worth around $138.04 million.