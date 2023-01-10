Is Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session,, 1.06 million Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.38. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $300.44 changing hands around $1.78 or 0.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.72B. LULUâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -36.7% off its 52-week high of $410.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $251.51, which suggests the last value was 16.29% up since then. When we look at Lululemon Athletica Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Analysts gave the Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended LULU as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Lululemon Athletica Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.29.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) trade information

Instantly LULU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 334.23 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 0.60% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.78%, with the 5-day performance at -6.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is -19.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $395.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LULUâ€™s forecast low is $200.00 with $488.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -62.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lululemon Athletica Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 6.00% over the past 6 months, a 27.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lululemon Athletica Inc. will rise 27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.67 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Lululemon Athletica Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $1.87 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.13 billion and $1.61 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.70%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings to increase by 66.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.96% per year.

LULU Dividends

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and March 31.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.43% of Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares while 90.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.71%. There are 90.52% institutions holding the Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.99% of the shares, roughly 18.35 million LULU shares worth $5.51 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.76% or 7.05 million shares worth $2.12 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.87 million shares estimated at $1.46 billion under it, the former controlled 3.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 3.47 million shares worth around $1.04 billion.