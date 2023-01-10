Is American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ: AVCT) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.74 million American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.76. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $1.44 changed hands at $0.11 or 8.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.85M. AVCTâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -2358.33% off its 52-week high of $35.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 45.83% up since then. When we look at American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 million.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) trade information

Instantly AVCT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4600 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 8.27% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.22%, with the 5-day performance at 25.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) is 33.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.72 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $26 million.

The 2023 estimates are for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -184.30%.

AVCT Dividends

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.15% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. shares while 5.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.52%. There are 5.34% institutions holding the American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. stock share, with Cresset Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.49% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million AVCT shares worth $0.5 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 51709.0 shares estimated at $0.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 50738.0 shares worth around $0.19 million.