Is Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.30 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $42.08M. ALGS’s last price was a discount, traded about -243.08% off its 52-week high of $4.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.84, which suggests the last value was 35.38% up since then. When we look at Aligos Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 196.18K.

Analysts gave the Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ALGS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aligos Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.58.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) trade information

Instantly ALGS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 36.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4300 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.43%, with the 5-day performance at 36.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) is 41.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.84, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALGS’s forecast low is $1.20 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -284.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aligos Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.11% over the past 6 months, a 30.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. will rise 25.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 77.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $750k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Aligos Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $750k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.54 million and $367k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -51.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 104.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.60%.

ALGS Dividends

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 13.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.55% of Aligos Therapeutics Inc. shares while 75.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.10%. There are 75.20% institutions holding the Aligos Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.22% of the shares, roughly 3.95 million ALGS shares worth $4.78 million.

Vivo Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.29% or 3.55 million shares worth $4.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.68 million shares estimated at $0.83 million under it, the former controlled 1.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.3 million.