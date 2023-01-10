Investors Could Make -7.19% On DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Stock

In the latest trading session,, 1.27 million DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.98 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.20B. DCP’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.24% off its 52-week high of $42.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.79, which suggests the last value was 38.57% up since then. When we look at DCP Midstream LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Analysts gave the DCP Midstream LP (DCP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended DCP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DCP Midstream LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.13.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) trade information

With action 8.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.22%, with the 5-day performance at 8.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) is 8.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DCP’s forecast low is $38.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -7.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.48% for it to hit the projected low.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DCP Midstream LP share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 43.82% over the past 6 months, a 181.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DCP Midstream LP will rise 527.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 78.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.71 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that DCP Midstream LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $5.73 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.83 billion and $3.48 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 102.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 64.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.60%. The 2023 estimates are for DCP Midstream LP earnings to increase by 190.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.60% per year.

DCP Dividends

DCP Midstream LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 13. The 4.10% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.72. It is important to note, however, that the 4.10% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.62% of DCP Midstream LP shares while 35.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.83%. There are 35.93% institutions holding the DCP Midstream LP stock share, with Alps Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.67% of the shares, roughly 26.41 million DCP shares worth $781.18 million.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.40% or 9.17 million shares worth $271.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund. With 13.79 million shares estimated at $495.33 million under it, the former controlled 6.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 2.34 million shares worth around $88.83 million.