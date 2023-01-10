Investors Could Make -100.79% On QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.79 million QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.28. With the company’s per share price at $86.16 changed hands at -$4.61 or -5.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.56B. QDEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.06% off its 52-week high of $131.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $66.88, which suggests the last value was 22.38% up since then. When we look at QuidelOrtho Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 653.42K.

Analysts gave the QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended QDEL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. QuidelOrtho Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.74.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) trade information

Instantly QDEL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 93.11 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -5.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.57%, with the 5-day performance at 0.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) is -6.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $119.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QDEL’s forecast low is $90.00 with $173.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.46% for it to hit the projected low.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the QuidelOrtho Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.22% over the past 6 months, a -24.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for QuidelOrtho Corporation will fall -86.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -82.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 96.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $719.6 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that QuidelOrtho Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $770.03 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $509.74 million and $636.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 110.10%. The 2023 estimates are for QuidelOrtho Corporation earnings to decrease by -11.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.20% per year.

QDEL Dividends

QuidelOrtho Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 20.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.66% of QuidelOrtho Corporation shares while 95.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.18%. There are 95.28% institutions holding the QuidelOrtho Corporation stock share, with Carlyle Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 18.61% of the shares, roughly 12.46 million QDEL shares worth $1.21 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.42% or 7.65 million shares worth $742.97 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 2.35 million shares estimated at $228.65 million under it, the former controlled 3.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 1.58 million shares worth around $113.08 million.