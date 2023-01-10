Investing In Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.36 million Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.65. With the company’s per share price at $1.50 changed hands at $0.15 or 11.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.88M. RCON’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.67% off its 52-week high of $1.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 66.67% up since then. When we look at Recon Technology Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 262.45K.

Analysts gave the Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RCON as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Recon Technology Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Instantly RCON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5100 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 11.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.05%, with the 5-day performance at 19.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) is 62.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RCON’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -566.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -566.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 93.90% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Recon Technology Ltd. earnings to increase by 277.20%.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.77% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares while 7.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.35%. There are 7.95% institutions holding the Recon Technology Ltd. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.26% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million RCON shares worth $1.24 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.02% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 15122.0 shares estimated at $9980.0 under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares.